Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! This is a very well kept rental property with lots of builder and owner upgrades. This great open floor plan with lots of living space for family time. Large eat-in-kitchen with large island and modern lighting is great for entertaining. All bedrooms are nice size with large walk-in-closets and a wonderful upstairs game room. The backyard extended covered patio is great for those hot summer days.