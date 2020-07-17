All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6838 Saharastone Drive

6838 Saharastone Drive · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6838 Saharastone Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6838 Saharastone Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Converse AVAILABLE NOW! - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home! Enjoy the two living areas and open kitchen! All stainless steel appliances included as well as washer/dryer connections.Two car garage and fenced back yard! The property is also located within 10 minutes of 3 major highways, 1604, I35 & I10. Located downtown of Converse, Texas. Call today to get more information. 210-787-3876 Ext 1

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/62e00df025

Apply Here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b4378717-cdd4-4773-8012-53f80bec6a3d&source=Website

Want to know how you can skip your security deposit! Ask us how!

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5861897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 Saharastone Drive have any available units?
6838 Saharastone Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6838 Saharastone Drive have?
Some of 6838 Saharastone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 Saharastone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6838 Saharastone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 Saharastone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6838 Saharastone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6838 Saharastone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6838 Saharastone Drive offers parking.
Does 6838 Saharastone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6838 Saharastone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 Saharastone Drive have a pool?
No, 6838 Saharastone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6838 Saharastone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6838 Saharastone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 Saharastone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6838 Saharastone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6838 Saharastone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6838 Saharastone Drive has units with air conditioning.
