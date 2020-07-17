6838 Saharastone Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Converse AVAILABLE NOW! - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home! Enjoy the two living areas and open kitchen! All stainless steel appliances included as well as washer/dryer connections.Two car garage and fenced back yard! The property is also located within 10 minutes of 3 major highways, 1604, I35 & I10. Located downtown of Converse, Texas. Call today to get more information. 210-787-3876 Ext 1



