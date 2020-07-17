All apartments in Bexar County
6815 Stockport
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:23 PM

6815 Stockport

6815 Stockport · (210) 787-3876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6815 Stockport, Bexar County, TX 78239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6815 Stockport · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Town Home Near Windcrest and Randolph AFB!! READY FOR MOVE IN!! - Upgraded town home ready for immediate move in! Bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Oven. Has a fenced in back yard. Close to schools, shopping, and Randolph Air Force Base!!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/8d0a5230f4

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-8bca1be3-ec3d-4efd-83b8-80748dba75b6

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5744275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 Stockport have any available units?
6815 Stockport has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6815 Stockport have?
Some of 6815 Stockport's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 Stockport currently offering any rent specials?
6815 Stockport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 Stockport pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 Stockport is pet friendly.
Does 6815 Stockport offer parking?
No, 6815 Stockport does not offer parking.
Does 6815 Stockport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 Stockport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 Stockport have a pool?
No, 6815 Stockport does not have a pool.
Does 6815 Stockport have accessible units?
No, 6815 Stockport does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 Stockport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 Stockport has units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 Stockport have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6815 Stockport has units with air conditioning.
