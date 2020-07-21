6103 Briscoe Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony garage playground guest suite game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground garage guest suite

Beautiful Alamo Ranch Home. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home sits on a corner lot and features an open living concept, 4 bedrooms downstairs, and a private guest suite upstairs complete with living area or game room. Kitchen features Corian Counters, Gas Cooking, and Tile. Enjoy a Large Backyard, and Covered front Patio for plants or sitting area. The downstairs master bedroom has room for a sitting area, and a private bath with garden tub and dual vanities. Walking distance to Playground and Elementary.