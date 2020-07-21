All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
6103 Briscoe Leaf
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:58 AM

6103 Briscoe Leaf · No Longer Available
Location

6103 Briscoe Leaf, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
Beautiful Alamo Ranch Home. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home sits on a corner lot and features an open living concept, 4 bedrooms downstairs, and a private guest suite upstairs complete with living area or game room. Kitchen features Corian Counters, Gas Cooking, and Tile. Enjoy a Large Backyard, and Covered front Patio for plants or sitting area. The downstairs master bedroom has room for a sitting area, and a private bath with garden tub and dual vanities. Walking distance to Playground and Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 Briscoe Leaf have any available units?
6103 Briscoe Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6103 Briscoe Leaf have?
Some of 6103 Briscoe Leaf's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 Briscoe Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Briscoe Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Briscoe Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 6103 Briscoe Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6103 Briscoe Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 6103 Briscoe Leaf offers parking.
Does 6103 Briscoe Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 Briscoe Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Briscoe Leaf have a pool?
No, 6103 Briscoe Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 6103 Briscoe Leaf have accessible units?
No, 6103 Briscoe Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Briscoe Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 6103 Briscoe Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6103 Briscoe Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 6103 Briscoe Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
