Bexar County, TX
6018 Akin Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6018 Akin Elm

6018 Akin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6018 Akin Circle, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Location, location, location. Be the first to rent this BRAND NEW ONE STORY home in Wortham Oaks with 2 community swimming pools, playground, sports court and more. Walking distance to the BRAND NEW ELEMENTARY school opened Feb 2019. New high school. SMART home technology with doorbell video/camera, Nest AC controller. Irrigation, water softener, garage door opener, LED lights, tankless water heater, radiant barrier. Energy efficient home! Granite island, stainless steel appls with gas cooking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Akin Elm have any available units?
6018 Akin Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6018 Akin Elm have?
Some of 6018 Akin Elm's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Akin Elm currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Akin Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Akin Elm pet-friendly?
No, 6018 Akin Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6018 Akin Elm offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Akin Elm offers parking.
Does 6018 Akin Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Akin Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Akin Elm have a pool?
Yes, 6018 Akin Elm has a pool.
Does 6018 Akin Elm have accessible units?
No, 6018 Akin Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Akin Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 Akin Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 Akin Elm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6018 Akin Elm has units with air conditioning.
