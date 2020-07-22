All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 5937 Concho River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
5937 Concho River
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

5937 Concho River

5937 Concho Riv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5937 Concho Riv, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Never lived in brand new Emerald Home. Single story. Covered front and rear patios. Upgraded landscaping. Forth bedroom with extra high ceilings can be used as an office. In-ground sprinkler system front and back. Water softener. Brand new refrigerator. Over-sized two car garage with opener. Granite kitchen counter-tops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Separate tub and shower in master. Large master closet. Ready for Move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Concho River have any available units?
5937 Concho River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 5937 Concho River have?
Some of 5937 Concho River's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Concho River currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Concho River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Concho River pet-friendly?
No, 5937 Concho River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 5937 Concho River offer parking?
Yes, 5937 Concho River offers parking.
Does 5937 Concho River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 Concho River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Concho River have a pool?
No, 5937 Concho River does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Concho River have accessible units?
No, 5937 Concho River does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Concho River have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 Concho River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5937 Concho River have units with air conditioning?
No, 5937 Concho River does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District