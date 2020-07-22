Never lived in brand new Emerald Home. Single story. Covered front and rear patios. Upgraded landscaping. Forth bedroom with extra high ceilings can be used as an office. In-ground sprinkler system front and back. Water softener. Brand new refrigerator. Over-sized two car garage with opener. Granite kitchen counter-tops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Separate tub and shower in master. Large master closet. Ready for Move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5937 Concho River have any available units?
5937 Concho River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 5937 Concho River have?
Some of 5937 Concho River's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Concho River currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Concho River is not currently offering any rent specials.