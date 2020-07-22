5937 Concho River

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Never lived in brand new Emerald Home. Single story. Covered front and rear patios. Upgraded landscaping. Forth bedroom with extra high ceilings can be used as an office. In-ground sprinkler system front and back. Water softener. Brand new refrigerator. Over-sized two car garage with opener. Granite kitchen counter-tops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Separate tub and shower in master. Large master closet. Ready for Move-in.