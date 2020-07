Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to the beautiful Wortham Oaks neighborhood. This home has 4 bedrooms with a spacious master downstairs. A huge island kitchen and high ceilings make this home stand out. A well proportioned yard with a covered patio are perfect for evenings with friends and family. The neighborhood has a new elementary school, 2 pools and a park all less than a half mile away. Come view this home today, because tomorrow someone will be calling it home!