526 Point Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Villages At Westcreek - This beautiful home in High Point at Westcreek features 2 spacious living & dining areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & tons of upgrades. The home features 2" faux wood blinds & ceiling fans, 2 water heaters & 2 a/c's throughout plus updated paint colors. The Master Suite has a large jacuzzi garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Upstairs are the 3 remaining bedrooms, loft & 2 full baths. Nice fenced yard w/sprinkler. ***2 PETS ALLOWED ONLY*** ***Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.



