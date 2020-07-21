All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

526 Point Meadow

526 Point Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

526 Point Meadow, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Villages At Westcreek - This beautiful home in High Point at Westcreek features 2 spacious living & dining areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & tons of upgrades. The home features 2" faux wood blinds & ceiling fans, 2 water heaters & 2 a/c's throughout plus updated paint colors. The Master Suite has a large jacuzzi garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Upstairs are the 3 remaining bedrooms, loft & 2 full baths. Nice fenced yard w/sprinkler. ***2 PETS ALLOWED ONLY*** ***Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

(RLNE5165509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Point Meadow have any available units?
526 Point Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 526 Point Meadow have?
Some of 526 Point Meadow's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Point Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
526 Point Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Point Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Point Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 526 Point Meadow offer parking?
No, 526 Point Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 526 Point Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Point Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Point Meadow have a pool?
Yes, 526 Point Meadow has a pool.
Does 526 Point Meadow have accessible units?
No, 526 Point Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Point Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Point Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Point Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 526 Point Meadow has units with air conditioning.
