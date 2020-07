4849 STANTEEN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

4/3.5 WONDERFUL HOME ON 1 ACRE WITH LOTS OF EXTRAS!! GAZEBO IN BACK YARD EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH, BAMC, LACKLAND, THEATER ROOM OFFERS SINK & POPCORN MACHINE. LARGE MASTER WITH OUTDOOR ACCESS, MASTER BED AND 2ND BEDROOM ARE DOWNSTAIRS UPSTAIRS HAS SITTING ROOM & BOOKSHELVES 2 BEDROOMS AND BATH, NICE PATIO FRONT AND BACK PROGRAMMABLE SPRINKLERS, FAMILY-LIKE NEIGHBORHOOD, COME SEE THIS GEM TODAY! GREAT LOCATION!! SHORT TRIP TO SAN ANTONIO JUST OFF HWY 87 BETWEEN 410/1604. $30 RESIDENT AMENITY PACKAGE PER MONTH.