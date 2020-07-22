4334 CRYSTAL BAY

Amenities

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/1! Amazing single story home! Great floorplan! The school bus stop to highly desirable NEISD schools is just a few steps from the front door! You'll find a spacious living area & kitchen w/ stainless appliances. High-grade laminate or tile thru-out except for carpet in the bedrooms. Master bath has a double vanity & garden tub. Large backyard & covered patio is perfect for entertaining! H20 softener included! Great family neighborhood w/ community pool, playground, & sports court!