Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

4334 CRYSTAL BAY

4334 Crystal Bay · No Longer Available
Location

4334 Crystal Bay, Bexar County, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/1! Amazing single story home! Great floorplan! The school bus stop to highly desirable NEISD schools is just a few steps from the front door! You'll find a spacious living area & kitchen w/ stainless appliances. High-grade laminate or tile thru-out except for carpet in the bedrooms. Master bath has a double vanity & garden tub. Large backyard & covered patio is perfect for entertaining! H20 softener included! Great family neighborhood w/ community pool, playground, & sports court!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY have any available units?
4334 CRYSTAL BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY have?
Some of 4334 CRYSTAL BAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 CRYSTAL BAY currently offering any rent specials?
4334 CRYSTAL BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 CRYSTAL BAY pet-friendly?
No, 4334 CRYSTAL BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY offer parking?
Yes, 4334 CRYSTAL BAY offers parking.
Does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 CRYSTAL BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY have a pool?
Yes, 4334 CRYSTAL BAY has a pool.
Does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY have accessible units?
No, 4334 CRYSTAL BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4334 CRYSTAL BAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 CRYSTAL BAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 CRYSTAL BAY does not have units with air conditioning.
