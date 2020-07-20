Amenities
354 Chloe Hts - Beautiful two story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Island kitchen with corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances and new water softener, large living room, vaulted ceiling, large upstairs playroom/den, separate dining/office and great sized bedrooms. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and full bath with garden tub. Privacy fenced back yard facing green space for privacy and nature. Adjacent to nature trail that leads to neighborhood park - with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer field playground and swimming pool. An additional swimming pool and community center within 2 minute drive includes yoga, aquafit and more. House prewired for alarm system and AT & T fiber optic internet. Walking distance to OTT Elementary and Luna Middle School.
(RLNE4912767)