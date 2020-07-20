All apartments in Bexar County
354 Chloe hts
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

354 Chloe hts

354 Chloe Heights · No Longer Available
Location

354 Chloe Heights, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
yoga
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
354 Chloe Hts - Beautiful two story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Island kitchen with corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances and new water softener, large living room, vaulted ceiling, large upstairs playroom/den, separate dining/office and great sized bedrooms. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and full bath with garden tub. Privacy fenced back yard facing green space for privacy and nature. Adjacent to nature trail that leads to neighborhood park - with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer field playground and swimming pool. An additional swimming pool and community center within 2 minute drive includes yoga, aquafit and more. House prewired for alarm system and AT & T fiber optic internet. Walking distance to OTT Elementary and Luna Middle School.

(RLNE4912767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Chloe hts have any available units?
354 Chloe hts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 354 Chloe hts have?
Some of 354 Chloe hts's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Chloe hts currently offering any rent specials?
354 Chloe hts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Chloe hts pet-friendly?
No, 354 Chloe hts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 354 Chloe hts offer parking?
No, 354 Chloe hts does not offer parking.
Does 354 Chloe hts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Chloe hts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Chloe hts have a pool?
Yes, 354 Chloe hts has a pool.
Does 354 Chloe hts have accessible units?
No, 354 Chloe hts does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Chloe hts have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Chloe hts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Chloe hts have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 Chloe hts does not have units with air conditioning.
