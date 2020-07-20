All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

3414 Ashleaf Wells

3414 Ashleaf Wls · No Longer Available
Location

3414 Ashleaf Wls, Bexar County, TX 78261

Cozy 2 story in highly desired Bulverde Village! Home Features - Open layout, Upstairs Game Room, Formal Dining Room, Laminate Floors at Living, New Vinyl Floors at all Wet Areas, New Commodes, New Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Large Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling and Crown Molding, Dual Vanity Sinks at Master Bath with Garden Tub, Large Walk in Closet at Master Bedroom, 2" Faux Blinds & Rock retaining wall in the backyard that provides privacy as you relax on the rear covered patio! Fridge stays

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Ashleaf Wells have any available units?
3414 Ashleaf Wells doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 3414 Ashleaf Wells have?
Some of 3414 Ashleaf Wells's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Ashleaf Wells currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Ashleaf Wells is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Ashleaf Wells pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Ashleaf Wells is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3414 Ashleaf Wells offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Ashleaf Wells offers parking.
Does 3414 Ashleaf Wells have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Ashleaf Wells does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Ashleaf Wells have a pool?
No, 3414 Ashleaf Wells does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Ashleaf Wells have accessible units?
No, 3414 Ashleaf Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Ashleaf Wells have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Ashleaf Wells does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Ashleaf Wells have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 Ashleaf Wells does not have units with air conditioning.
