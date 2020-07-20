3414 Ashleaf Wells

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets game room bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Cozy 2 story in highly desired Bulverde Village! Home Features - Open layout, Upstairs Game Room, Formal Dining Room, Laminate Floors at Living, New Vinyl Floors at all Wet Areas, New Commodes, New Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Large Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling and Crown Molding, Dual Vanity Sinks at Master Bath with Garden Tub, Large Walk in Closet at Master Bedroom, 2" Faux Blinds & Rock retaining wall in the backyard that provides privacy as you relax on the rear covered patio! Fridge stays