323 TERRITORY OAK

Amenities

Nice single story home located in a very small and quiet subdivision off Potranco Road. Open and bright floor plan with all Ceramic Tile flooring throughout except bedrooms. Freshly painted interiors, New Carpet, New Hot Water Heater, dishwasher, garbage disposal,and garage door opener. Great size backyard perfect for Texas BBQs. NISD Schools, minutes from Loop 1604, Sea World and Lackland Air Force Base. Walking distance to Brand New Mega Shopping Center on the corner of Potranco and 1604.