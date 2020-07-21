All apartments in Bexar County
323 TERRITORY OAK
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

323 TERRITORY OAK

323 Territory Oak · No Longer Available
Location

323 Territory Oak, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice single story home located in a very small and quiet subdivision off Potranco Road. Open and bright floor plan with all Ceramic Tile flooring throughout except bedrooms. Freshly painted interiors, New Carpet, New Hot Water Heater, dishwasher, garbage disposal,and garage door opener. Great size backyard perfect for Texas BBQs. NISD Schools, minutes from Loop 1604, Sea World and Lackland Air Force Base. Walking distance to Brand New Mega Shopping Center on the corner of Potranco and 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 TERRITORY OAK have any available units?
323 TERRITORY OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 323 TERRITORY OAK have?
Some of 323 TERRITORY OAK's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 TERRITORY OAK currently offering any rent specials?
323 TERRITORY OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 TERRITORY OAK pet-friendly?
No, 323 TERRITORY OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 323 TERRITORY OAK offer parking?
Yes, 323 TERRITORY OAK offers parking.
Does 323 TERRITORY OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 TERRITORY OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 TERRITORY OAK have a pool?
No, 323 TERRITORY OAK does not have a pool.
Does 323 TERRITORY OAK have accessible units?
No, 323 TERRITORY OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 323 TERRITORY OAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 TERRITORY OAK has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 TERRITORY OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 TERRITORY OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
