322 Soaring Breeze

Amazing and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in San Antonio. This home has an open floor plan with lots of windows that provide beautiful natural light throughout the home. Amenities include dual-zone central air and heat, August keyless entry door lock, WiFi enabled dual Nest thermostat, WiFi enabled Nest smoke & carbon monoxide detectors, WiFi enabled Nest video doorbell, and remote operated ceiling fans and lighting features. Additionally, this home has a large updated deck and yard for entertaining or enjoying evening sunsets. The home has hardwood floors on the first floor, plush carpet on the second floor, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher and stove), an updated tiled kitchen with granite countertops and large island, and updated tiled bathrooms with granite counter tops. There is an onsite washer and dryer. As a renter, you will have access to two (2) gated community pools, playgrounds, gated basketball and tennis courts and a community fitness center. There are numerous walking and running trails. You will be moving into a developed community that is warm, welcoming and neighborly. Utilities are not included. Date Available: 1 August 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required.

$500 Non-refundable Pet Deposit. Please submit the form on this page or contact Honnête Homes at 210-588-9077 to learn more. This property is independently managed by the landlord who uses Avail landlord software to streamline all services.