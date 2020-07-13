All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

322 Soaring Breeze

322 Soaring Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

322 Soaring Breeze, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
tennis court
Amazing and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in San Antonio. This home has an open floor plan with lots of windows that provide beautiful natural light throughout the home. Amenities include dual-zone central air and heat, August keyless entry door lock, WiFi enabled dual Nest thermostat, WiFi enabled Nest smoke & carbon monoxide detectors, WiFi enabled Nest video doorbell, and remote operated ceiling fans and lighting features. Additionally, this home has a large updated deck and yard for entertaining or enjoying evening sunsets. The home has hardwood floors on the first floor, plush carpet on the second floor, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher and stove), an updated tiled kitchen with granite countertops and large island, and updated tiled bathrooms with granite counter tops. There is an onsite washer and dryer. As a renter, you will have access to two (2) gated community pools, playgrounds, gated basketball and tennis courts and a community fitness center. There are numerous walking and running trails. You will be moving into a developed community that is warm, welcoming and neighborly. Utilities are not included. Date Available: 1 August 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required.
$500 Non-refundable Pet Deposit. Please submit the form on this page or contact Honnête Homes at 210-588-9077 to learn more. This property is independently managed by the landlord who uses Avail landlord software to streamline all services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Soaring Breeze have any available units?
322 Soaring Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 322 Soaring Breeze have?
Some of 322 Soaring Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Soaring Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
322 Soaring Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Soaring Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Soaring Breeze is pet friendly.
Does 322 Soaring Breeze offer parking?
Yes, 322 Soaring Breeze offers parking.
Does 322 Soaring Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Soaring Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Soaring Breeze have a pool?
Yes, 322 Soaring Breeze has a pool.
Does 322 Soaring Breeze have accessible units?
No, 322 Soaring Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Soaring Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Soaring Breeze has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Soaring Breeze have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Soaring Breeze has units with air conditioning.
