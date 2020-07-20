All apartments in Bexar County
2622 WOLF MOON
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:17 PM

2622 WOLF MOON

2622 Wolf Moon · No Longer Available
Location

2622 Wolf Moon, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Superb 1-story just off I10 in Converse! Open floorplan greats you with large open family room, dining area, kitchen fully stocked with all appliances included GAS stove! Separate study has double glass doors for added privacy, spacious laundry room leads to 3-CAR garage!! Secondary bedrooms are nice size w/ good storage closets. Master offers nice view to backyard~lg walk-in closet & spalike bath has tub/shower separate & dual sinks. fenced luscious backyard ~ covered pack patio all in gated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 WOLF MOON have any available units?
2622 WOLF MOON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 2622 WOLF MOON have?
Some of 2622 WOLF MOON's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 WOLF MOON currently offering any rent specials?
2622 WOLF MOON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 WOLF MOON pet-friendly?
No, 2622 WOLF MOON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 2622 WOLF MOON offer parking?
Yes, 2622 WOLF MOON offers parking.
Does 2622 WOLF MOON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 WOLF MOON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 WOLF MOON have a pool?
No, 2622 WOLF MOON does not have a pool.
Does 2622 WOLF MOON have accessible units?
No, 2622 WOLF MOON does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 WOLF MOON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 WOLF MOON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 WOLF MOON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 WOLF MOON does not have units with air conditioning.
