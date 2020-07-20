2602 GRAY WHALES

Amenities

This beautiful home is situated on the corner lot of a cul de sac in a gated community. Lots of space! Master is downstairs w/ on suite bath and a huge walk in closet w/ additional closet in the back - great for a safe or just dividing space. Great use of shelving & organizational space. 2 additional bedrooms at the other side of the house, plus study. Kitchen features granite counters, 42 inch cabinetry, a high breakfast bar & opens to the family room. Amazing flex space, full bath up with closet