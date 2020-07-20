All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

24303 Invitation Oak

24303 Invitation Oak · No Longer Available
Location

24303 Invitation Oak, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
pool
game room
refrigerator
Beautiful very well maintained Centex home located in the prime location of Bulverde Village. Includes Whirlpool fridge/freezer, washer and dryer. Walking distance to Cibolo Green elementary school. Bus services to Tex Hill middle and Johnson high school. 2 story,3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms, study and game room. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings thru out. Full irrigation system. Fenced in large back yard. Freshly painted exterior door, new lighting at garage,new landscapape. PLEASE remove shoes when showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24303 Invitation Oak have any available units?
24303 Invitation Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 24303 Invitation Oak have?
Some of 24303 Invitation Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24303 Invitation Oak currently offering any rent specials?
24303 Invitation Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24303 Invitation Oak pet-friendly?
No, 24303 Invitation Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 24303 Invitation Oak offer parking?
Yes, 24303 Invitation Oak offers parking.
Does 24303 Invitation Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24303 Invitation Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24303 Invitation Oak have a pool?
Yes, 24303 Invitation Oak has a pool.
Does 24303 Invitation Oak have accessible units?
No, 24303 Invitation Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 24303 Invitation Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 24303 Invitation Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24303 Invitation Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 24303 Invitation Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
