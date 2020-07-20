24303 Invitation Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage pool game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful very well maintained Centex home located in the prime location of Bulverde Village. Includes Whirlpool fridge/freezer, washer and dryer. Walking distance to Cibolo Green elementary school. Bus services to Tex Hill middle and Johnson high school. 2 story,3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms, study and game room. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings thru out. Full irrigation system. Fenced in large back yard. Freshly painted exterior door, new lighting at garage,new landscapape. PLEASE remove shoes when showing