24303 Invitation Oak

Amenities
Beautiful very well maintained Centex home located in the prime location of Bulverde Village. Includes Whirlpool fridge/freezer, washer and dryer. Walking distance to Cibolo Green elementary school. Bus services to Tex Hill middle and Johnson high school. 2 story,3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms, study and game room. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings thru out. Full irrigation system. Fenced in large back yard. Freshly painted exterior door, new lighting at garage,new landscapape. PLEASE remove shoes when showing