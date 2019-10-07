2122 Colorado Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Large 2 Story with Game Room! - The first floor is very open with alot of lighting. The stairs to the second floor are extra wide and you are greeted to the game room (20 X 12) which has vaulted ceilings. this home has many upgrades. GE appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, double vanity in master bedroom with an oval roman tub, pedestal sink in 1/2 bath. Back yard is level and is 57 X 57. Walls and carpet are neutral. Please verify schools. $500 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Pets are negotiable.



