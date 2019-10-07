All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 2122 Colorado Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
2122 Colorado Bend
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

2122 Colorado Bend

2122 Colorado Bend · (210) 298-4410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2122 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2122 Colorado Bend · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Large 2 Story with Game Room! - The first floor is very open with alot of lighting. The stairs to the second floor are extra wide and you are greeted to the game room (20 X 12) which has vaulted ceilings. this home has many upgrades. GE appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, double vanity in master bedroom with an oval roman tub, pedestal sink in 1/2 bath. Back yard is level and is 57 X 57. Walls and carpet are neutral. Please verify schools. $500 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Pets are negotiable.

(RLNE3311264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Colorado Bend have any available units?
2122 Colorado Bend has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2122 Colorado Bend have?
Some of 2122 Colorado Bend's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Colorado Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Colorado Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Colorado Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Colorado Bend is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Colorado Bend offer parking?
No, 2122 Colorado Bend does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Colorado Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Colorado Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Colorado Bend have a pool?
No, 2122 Colorado Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Colorado Bend have accessible units?
No, 2122 Colorado Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Colorado Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Colorado Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Colorado Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 Colorado Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2122 Colorado Bend?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Row
7302 University Row
San Antonio, TX 78249
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity