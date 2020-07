Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Private Ranch Living just 15 minutes from downtown SA! You will not believe the size with 2 master suites, 3 living and 6 total bedrooms. This Luxury home is situated on over 500 acres of a secluded ranch. Lease is for home only, but use of a pasteur, a horse stable and workshop may be negotiated for horses or other possible ag uses for a tenant willing to provide some oversight and maintenance of property.