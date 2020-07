Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Large family home in gated Sonoma Ranch neighborhood. Open floor plan, master bedroom downstairs with access to yard and patio. Large gameroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Storage area upstairs can be used as playroom. Solar screens for energy efficiency. Please do virtual viewings of properties as much as possible 24 hr notice required for in person showings for serious applicants. Gazebo in yard is for sale $600.