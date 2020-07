Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom 3 full bath 2 car garage home in desirable Monticello Ranch ! Beautiful Hardwood floors downstairs and game room * All appliances included, Refrigerator, washer, dryer, stove, microwave, and dishwasher * Second bedroom and full bath down * Breakfast Bar * Separate dining room * Separate shower and garden tub in master * Family/Game room up plus office * Pets negotiable, dogs under 20 lbs, no cats * Refrigerator, washer & dryer as is *