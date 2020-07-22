All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1510 Danehill Dr

1510 Danehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Danehill Drive, Bexar County, TX 78253
Villages of Westcreek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available For Immediate Move-In! - This home is a MUST SEE! Located minutes from Loop 1604 and Hwy 151, in Northside ISD, this home is sure to impress! The home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, and two car attached garage. The kitchen has been updated to include granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! The master bedroom is located in the back of the home with a private bath features double vanity, garden style tub, and separate shower! The home also includes a beautiful fenced back yard and storage shed!

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/ae9d64c05a

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=282f8b49-6d46-4373-b9ae-e86b006a1499&source=Website

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5819181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Danehill Dr have any available units?
1510 Danehill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 1510 Danehill Dr have?
Some of 1510 Danehill Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Danehill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Danehill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Danehill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Danehill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Danehill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Danehill Dr offers parking.
Does 1510 Danehill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Danehill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Danehill Dr have a pool?
No, 1510 Danehill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Danehill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1510 Danehill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Danehill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Danehill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Danehill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1510 Danehill Dr has units with air conditioning.
