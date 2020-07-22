1510 Danehill Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available For Immediate Move-In! - This home is a MUST SEE! Located minutes from Loop 1604 and Hwy 151, in Northside ISD, this home is sure to impress! The home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, and two car attached garage. The kitchen has been updated to include granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! The master bedroom is located in the back of the home with a private bath features double vanity, garden style tub, and separate shower! The home also includes a beautiful fenced back yard and storage shed!



Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/ae9d64c05a



Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=282f8b49-6d46-4373-b9ae-e86b006a1499&source=Website



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5819181)