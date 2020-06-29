All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
1507 Creek Knoll
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1507 Creek Knoll

1507 Creek Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Creek Knoll, Bexar County, TX 78253
Villages of Westcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
*2 WEEKS FREE RENT*Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in Desirable Westcreek. Backs to Greenbelt. Formal Dining Room/opt Study. Wood Burning Fireplace in Large Living Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Large Game Room upstairs. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Patio. Two Car Garage w/Opener. Comm Sports Park, Playground and Swimming pool just around the corner. Easy access to 1604, Sea World, Lackland AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Creek Knoll have any available units?
1507 Creek Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 1507 Creek Knoll have?
Some of 1507 Creek Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Creek Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Creek Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Creek Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Creek Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 1507 Creek Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Creek Knoll offers parking.
Does 1507 Creek Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Creek Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Creek Knoll have a pool?
Yes, 1507 Creek Knoll has a pool.
Does 1507 Creek Knoll have accessible units?
No, 1507 Creek Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Creek Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Creek Knoll has units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Creek Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 Creek Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
