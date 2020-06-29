1507 Creek Knoll

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

*2 WEEKS FREE RENT*Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in Desirable Westcreek. Backs to Greenbelt. Formal Dining Room/opt Study. Wood Burning Fireplace in Large Living Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Large Game Room upstairs. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Patio. Two Car Garage w/Opener. Comm Sports Park, Playground and Swimming pool just around the corner. Easy access to 1604, Sea World, Lackland AFB.