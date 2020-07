Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Cute as a button one story rental property in popular Monticello Ranch! Conveniently located with access to Major Highways, Lackland AFB, shopping, restaurants, and MORE! Home features neutral paint and neutral flooring throughout to compliment any decor. Cozy eat-in kitchen also has breakfast bar. Good-sized living room in this open floor plan. Backyard boasts privacy fence and covered patio- great for outdoor entertaining and BBQs! A must see- won't last long- APPLY TODAY!