All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 13711 Palatine Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
13711 Palatine Hill
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

13711 Palatine Hill

13711 Palatine Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13711 Palatine Hill, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You have to view this Luxurious 4 bedroom(Master Down) , 3.5 bath home with over 3500sq ft of living space. Numerous Designer upgrades include Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters, built in appliances, Kitchen Island with gas cooking grill and 42 inch cherry cabinets. It also features a fireplace with custom molding and marble surround. Surround sound is pre-wired in Living , Dining, and Game room. Tile Throughout the 1st floor, rod iron spindle stair case, 2 balconies, and beautiful vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13711 Palatine Hill have any available units?
13711 Palatine Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 13711 Palatine Hill have?
Some of 13711 Palatine Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13711 Palatine Hill currently offering any rent specials?
13711 Palatine Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13711 Palatine Hill pet-friendly?
No, 13711 Palatine Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 13711 Palatine Hill offer parking?
Yes, 13711 Palatine Hill offers parking.
Does 13711 Palatine Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13711 Palatine Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13711 Palatine Hill have a pool?
No, 13711 Palatine Hill does not have a pool.
Does 13711 Palatine Hill have accessible units?
No, 13711 Palatine Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 13711 Palatine Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 13711 Palatine Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13711 Palatine Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 13711 Palatine Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District