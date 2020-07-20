13711 Palatine Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

You have to view this Luxurious 4 bedroom(Master Down) , 3.5 bath home with over 3500sq ft of living space. Numerous Designer upgrades include Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters, built in appliances, Kitchen Island with gas cooking grill and 42 inch cherry cabinets. It also features a fireplace with custom molding and marble surround. Surround sound is pre-wired in Living , Dining, and Game room. Tile Throughout the 1st floor, rod iron spindle stair case, 2 balconies, and beautiful vaulted ceilings.