Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
135 Blue Juniper
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

135 Blue Juniper

135 Blue Juniper · No Longer Available
Location

135 Blue Juniper, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home. All bdrms upstairs. The large master bedroom and roomy master bath and closet. The downstairs features an open floor plan and a backyard with a large covered patio which is perfect for entertaining. Pictures may be older than 1 yr. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Blue Juniper have any available units?
135 Blue Juniper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 135 Blue Juniper have?
Some of 135 Blue Juniper's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Blue Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
135 Blue Juniper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Blue Juniper pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Blue Juniper is pet friendly.
Does 135 Blue Juniper offer parking?
No, 135 Blue Juniper does not offer parking.
Does 135 Blue Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Blue Juniper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Blue Juniper have a pool?
No, 135 Blue Juniper does not have a pool.
Does 135 Blue Juniper have accessible units?
No, 135 Blue Juniper does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Blue Juniper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Blue Juniper has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Blue Juniper have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Blue Juniper has units with air conditioning.
