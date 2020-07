13318 Palatine Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool guest suite

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

BEAUTIFUL HIGHLAND HOME IN THE SOUGHT AFTER BELLA VISTA COMMUNITY. THIS HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS. HUGE GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GAS COOKING AS WELL AS PLENTY OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE. TWO EATING AREAS, OFFICE/STUDY, DOWNSTAIRS OVERSIZED MASTER BEDROOM, SPLIT FROM OTHER BEDROOMS. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB-SHOWER & DOUBLE VANITY WITH WALKIN CLOSET. UPSTAIRS HAS LARGE LOFT WITH A GUEST SUITE WITH FULL BATH. GREAT YARD WITH COVERED PATIO THAT IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL & PARK. SHORT DISTANCE FROM 1604, HWY 90, AND LACKLAND AFB. A MUST SEE!! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!