Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

This beautiful home features an open floor plan w/ 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, large eat in kitchen w/ island, formal dining or study, huge game room upstairs, covered patio, and nice size backyard. Newly installed carpet in all bedrooms, game room, and living room. New stove will be installed before Tenant moves in. Neighborhood amenities include pool with clubhouse, and play area. Located far west San Antonio, convenient to LAFB, Seaworld, Citibank, and Toyota.