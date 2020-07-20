12202 HARRIS HAWK

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath 1451 sq ft Single Story Home. Neutral Colors, 9 ft Ceilings, Blinds throughout. Beautiful Laminate Floors in Large Living Room. Kitchen w/ Island and Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher included. Office/Study next to Master Bedroom. Large Master Bedroom w/2 Closets, Ceiling Fan. Master Bath w/Shower/Tub Combo. French Doors lead to the Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio, Shed. Comm Pool, Playground, Basketball. Elem School blocks away, Close to 1604, 151, Shopping.