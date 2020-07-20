All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:19 PM

12202 HARRIS HAWK

12202 Harris Hawk · No Longer Available
Location

12202 Harris Hawk, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath 1451 sq ft Single Story Home. Neutral Colors, 9 ft Ceilings, Blinds throughout. Beautiful Laminate Floors in Large Living Room. Kitchen w/ Island and Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher included. Office/Study next to Master Bedroom. Large Master Bedroom w/2 Closets, Ceiling Fan. Master Bath w/Shower/Tub Combo. French Doors lead to the Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio, Shed. Comm Pool, Playground, Basketball. Elem School blocks away, Close to 1604, 151, Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12202 HARRIS HAWK have any available units?
12202 HARRIS HAWK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12202 HARRIS HAWK have?
Some of 12202 HARRIS HAWK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12202 HARRIS HAWK currently offering any rent specials?
12202 HARRIS HAWK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12202 HARRIS HAWK pet-friendly?
No, 12202 HARRIS HAWK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12202 HARRIS HAWK offer parking?
Yes, 12202 HARRIS HAWK offers parking.
Does 12202 HARRIS HAWK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12202 HARRIS HAWK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12202 HARRIS HAWK have a pool?
Yes, 12202 HARRIS HAWK has a pool.
Does 12202 HARRIS HAWK have accessible units?
No, 12202 HARRIS HAWK does not have accessible units.
Does 12202 HARRIS HAWK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12202 HARRIS HAWK has units with dishwashers.
Does 12202 HARRIS HAWK have units with air conditioning?
No, 12202 HARRIS HAWK does not have units with air conditioning.
