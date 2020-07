Amenities

Welcome Home to this immaculate 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom in Alamo Ranch. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Call TODAY to schedule a showing. The layout of this home is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, undermount counter top lighting, plus refrigerator included. The home is walking distance to the pool, park, elementary school and play ground. Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079