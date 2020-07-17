All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11818 Silver Coins

11818 Silver Coins · (210) 438-3483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11818 Silver Coins, Bexar County, TX 78254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11818 Silver Coins · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
- Check out this one story home with a large family room with a open floor plan. kitchen has a island and a breakfast area for more sitting. Also home includes a built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher, amazing cabinets and counter space, The master bedroom has a large closet and a large walk-in shower! The covered patio is ready for private BBQ evenings with friends! Community feature park and playground! Perfect location near shopping, and near Lackland AFB & NISD schools!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11818 Silver Coins have any available units?
11818 Silver Coins has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11818 Silver Coins have?
Some of 11818 Silver Coins's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11818 Silver Coins currently offering any rent specials?
11818 Silver Coins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 Silver Coins pet-friendly?
No, 11818 Silver Coins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11818 Silver Coins offer parking?
No, 11818 Silver Coins does not offer parking.
Does 11818 Silver Coins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11818 Silver Coins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 Silver Coins have a pool?
No, 11818 Silver Coins does not have a pool.
Does 11818 Silver Coins have accessible units?
No, 11818 Silver Coins does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 Silver Coins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11818 Silver Coins has units with dishwashers.
Does 11818 Silver Coins have units with air conditioning?
No, 11818 Silver Coins does not have units with air conditioning.
