11818 Silver Coins

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

- Check out this one story home with a large family room with a open floor plan. kitchen has a island and a breakfast area for more sitting. Also home includes a built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher, amazing cabinets and counter space, The master bedroom has a large closet and a large walk-in shower! The covered patio is ready for private BBQ evenings with friends! Community feature park and playground! Perfect location near shopping, and near Lackland AFB & NISD schools!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5878165)