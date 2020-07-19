Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 03/10/19 11427 Fire Cyn San Antonio, TX 78252



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms with garage



1200 Square Feet



$1225 Monthly Rent

$1225 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $3,700 or more

Must verify good rental history



No felons or sex offenders

No evictions

No smokers



Pets are allowed with a pet fee.



**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Move in ready by MARCH 10th!



Rent plus Deposit to move-in.

One year Lease with option to renew each year after.



Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870



Serious inquiries only please.



(RLNE2773851)