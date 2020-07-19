All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11427 Fire Cyn

11427 Fire Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

11427 Fire Canyon, Bexar County, TX 78252

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Available 03/10/19 11427 Fire Cyn San Antonio, TX 78252

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms with garage

1200 Square Feet

$1225 Monthly Rent
$1225 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3,700 or more
Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Move in ready by MARCH 10th!

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870

Serious inquiries only please.

(RLNE2773851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

