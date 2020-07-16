11206 Cape Primrose

Amenities

Available NOW! Online showing available using youtube link. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom . Over 2800 sq ft + HUGE Backyard. No carpet throughout! Pet friendly. Downstairs features formal dining room and large open kitchen and living space and indoor fireplace. All four bedrooms are upstairs with master towards the back for additional privacy. Call NOW! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com "Trio lease-to-own financing available. Amount of cash due at signing includes inception fee, home care contribution, underwriting fee, and $.00 last month's payment (not all customers will qualify for waiver). First month payment is due prior to occupancy. Program available to eligible, qualified customers with satisfactory documented credit history who meet Trio underwriting requirements. Future monthly payments may increase depending on property taxes, insurance and homeowner association rates. All figures presented are examples only. Final numbers are based on actual customer application and credit profile. Customer is responsible for renter's insurance and maintenance during the lease term as well as any excess wear and tear as defined in the lease contract. Homes pictured in advertisements may be shown with additional upgrades. All homes financed through Trio come standard with the Trio Home Protection Program until purchased, starting on the actual move-in date. 2019 Trio Intellectual, LLC. The Trio name and logo are registered service marks".