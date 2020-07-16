Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11110 Camp Creek Trl Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON AUGUST 3RD! Large 3 Bedroom Home with 3 Car Garage by Sea World!! - COMING SOON AUGUST 3RD!

This large 3 bedroom home has it all! 2 separate garage spaces for a total of a 3 CAR GARAGE! Large backyard included a covered patio downstairs and a balcony upstairs off the master bedroom! Large bedrooms with plenty of lighting and large closets. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a large island, microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven, and a large refrigerator. Home is close to Lackland AFB and has an Elementary School in the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this home! This will make the perfect home for entertaining this Summer!



*Tenant occupied, no showings at this time*



