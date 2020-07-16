All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

11110 Camp Creek Trl

11110 Camp Creek Trail · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
Location

11110 Camp Creek Trail, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11110 Camp Creek Trl · Avail. Aug 3

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2223 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11110 Camp Creek Trl Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON AUGUST 3RD! Large 3 Bedroom Home with 3 Car Garage by Sea World!! - COMING SOON AUGUST 3RD!
This large 3 bedroom home has it all! 2 separate garage spaces for a total of a 3 CAR GARAGE! Large backyard included a covered patio downstairs and a balcony upstairs off the master bedroom! Large bedrooms with plenty of lighting and large closets. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a large island, microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven, and a large refrigerator. Home is close to Lackland AFB and has an Elementary School in the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this home! This will make the perfect home for entertaining this Summer!

*Tenant occupied, no showings at this time*

Want to know how you can skip your security deposit! Ask us how!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5914618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

