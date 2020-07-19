10403 Star Mica

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxurious Home in Boerne on 1/2 Acre, Corner Lot! - Copy and paste this link in your browser for our interactive walk through - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QB4k3fHn58



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. If accepted, pet must apply & be registered through PetScreening.com at a cost of $20 for the first pet, $15 for each additional pet and $0 for assistance animal accommodation requests. Pet Deposits/Fees are subject to change pet to pet and property to property. Please inquire with management for details on this property.



Security Deposit - $4,225

$125 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:

*$20 monthly fee for the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program in which A/C filters are delivered to you each month. Changing your A/C filter monthly saves an average of 5-15% on your energy bill.

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*Landscaping cost to be paid to pre-selected vendor.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that pets will have applications and fees as well. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE3639350)