912 Harwood Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

BE THE FIRST to live in this refreshed Three Bedroom Duplex - WARM and FRESH - NEW Venthood, NEW Dishwasher, NEW Stove, NEW Paint, NEW Flooring!



Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom duplex located in the heart of Bedford with convenient access to 183 and 121. The spacious living area offers tons of natural light, a fireplace, built-in shelves, and access to an enclosed sun porch area leading to the 2-car garage. Freshly painted with recently installed vinyl plank wood flooring and updated kitchen appliances (dishwasher, stove, and vent hood). Laundry closet with full-size washer/dryer. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, and DFW airport.



All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.



Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/d8c1bfc0ca/listings/mapsearch



View additional details, application requirements, and apply online at https://www.rentredteam.com/vacancies/



