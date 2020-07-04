All apartments in Bedford
912 Harwood Rd
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:14 PM

912 Harwood Rd

912 Harwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

912 Harwood Road, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BE THE FIRST to live in this refreshed Three Bedroom Duplex - WARM and FRESH - NEW Venthood, NEW Dishwasher, NEW Stove, NEW Paint, NEW Flooring!

Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom duplex located in the heart of Bedford with convenient access to 183 and 121. The spacious living area offers tons of natural light, a fireplace, built-in shelves, and access to an enclosed sun porch area leading to the 2-car garage. Freshly painted with recently installed vinyl plank wood flooring and updated kitchen appliances (dishwasher, stove, and vent hood). Laundry closet with full-size washer/dryer. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, and DFW airport.

All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.

Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/d8c1bfc0ca/listings/mapsearch

View additional details, application requirements, and apply online at https://www.rentredteam.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4558648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Harwood Rd have any available units?
912 Harwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Harwood Rd have?
Some of 912 Harwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Harwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
912 Harwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Harwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Harwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 912 Harwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 912 Harwood Rd offers parking.
Does 912 Harwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Harwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Harwood Rd have a pool?
No, 912 Harwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 912 Harwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 912 Harwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Harwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Harwood Rd has units with dishwashers.

