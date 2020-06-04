COMING SOON IN N. BEDFORD SINGLE FAMILY HOME - NORTH OF HARWOOD ROAD - Nice open floor plan with tile and laminate wood floors. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living area with fireplace. Close proximity to Bedford Heights Elementary and Bedford Junior High.
Driving Directions: Harwood to Spring Valley. North on Spring Valley. Right on Spring Lake.
(RLNE2623682)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Spring Lake Dr. have any available units?
905 Spring Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Spring Lake Dr. have?
Some of 905 Spring Lake Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Spring Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
905 Spring Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Spring Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Spring Lake Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 905 Spring Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 905 Spring Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 905 Spring Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Spring Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Spring Lake Dr. have a pool?
No, 905 Spring Lake Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 905 Spring Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 905 Spring Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Spring Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Spring Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
