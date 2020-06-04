905 Spring Lake Dr.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON IN N. BEDFORD SINGLE FAMILY HOME - NORTH OF HARWOOD ROAD - Nice open floor plan with tile and laminate wood floors. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living area with fireplace. Close proximity to Bedford Heights Elementary and Bedford Junior High.



Driving Directions: Harwood to Spring Valley. North on Spring Valley. Right on Spring Lake.



