888 Jerry Ln
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:41 PM

888 Jerry Ln

888 Jerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

888 Jerry Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd73e2e079 ---- This 4 bedroom Bedford home has 3 bathrooms, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, a huge back patio, plenty of grass, and 2 sheds. There is a garage conversion that has it\'s own bathroom and closet which can be used as master. There are 2 living spaces just off the kitchen and entry. Also has extended covered parking area. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

