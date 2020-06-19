888 Jerry Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd73e2e079 ---- This 4 bedroom Bedford home has 3 bathrooms, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, a huge back patio, plenty of grass, and 2 sheds. There is a garage conversion that has it\'s own bathroom and closet which can be used as master. There are 2 living spaces just off the kitchen and entry. Also has extended covered parking area. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!!