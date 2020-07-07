All apartments in Bedford
3513 Meadowside Drive

3513 Meadowside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Meadowside Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brick home with fresh paint, updated cabinetry and brand new carpet upstairs. The master bedroom has ornate crown molding with 2 closets. A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $2,550.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.
Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Meadowside Drive have any available units?
3513 Meadowside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Meadowside Drive have?
Some of 3513 Meadowside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Meadowside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Meadowside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Meadowside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Meadowside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Meadowside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Meadowside Drive offers parking.
Does 3513 Meadowside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Meadowside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Meadowside Drive have a pool?
No, 3513 Meadowside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Meadowside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3513 Meadowside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Meadowside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Meadowside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

