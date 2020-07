Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home with gorgeous light fixtures, walking distance to schools. New paint and new laminate wood flooring is being installed in the entire house. Updated kitchen appliances, double sided fireplace, fans in al rooms, large covered porch, huge garden tub. Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.

Tenant to verify schools and measurements.