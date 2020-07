Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Hampton Plan. Three Bedrooms up with area for computere desk off master BR. Garden tub, separate shower & two closets in Master. Large walk-in closet in bedroom 2. Cherry cabinets. Black appliances. Great views of park. refrigerator remains. NO CATS, ONE DOG UNDER 20 LBS.

All occupants over 18 yrs old must fill out an application. Instructions of how to apply on line can be found in document storage.