Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:58 AM

2915 Shady Knoll Lane

2915 Shady Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Shady Knoll Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Wonderful 3-2.5-2 condo in Bedford. Beautiful hardwoods floors, gorgeous granite countertops, abundant windows and loads of natural light! Great family room has nice built-ins and a woodburning fireplace, two dining areas with ample space for entertaining, open kitchen with custom cabinets, tumbled backsplash, center island and wine fridge. Plantation shutters, wood beams, skylights, decorative lighting & fixtures are just some of the amenities you will find in this wonderful home. Nice sized bedrooms, all bedrooms upstairs, 15x15 master suite has a private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Lovely private courtyard with covered patio in a great location near parks, restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Shady Knoll Lane have any available units?
2915 Shady Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Shady Knoll Lane have?
Some of 2915 Shady Knoll Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Shady Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Shady Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Shady Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Shady Knoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2915 Shady Knoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Shady Knoll Lane offers parking.
Does 2915 Shady Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Shady Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Shady Knoll Lane have a pool?
No, 2915 Shady Knoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Shady Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 2915 Shady Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Shady Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Shady Knoll Lane has units with dishwashers.

