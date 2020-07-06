2905 Tanya Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open House May 25th 12pm to 1pm if still available. Move In Date Availability May 26th. This beautiful home has been extensively remodeled. Shows very well. All the features you would expect including stainless steel appliances. It is absolutely Gorgeous!!! Really nice deck and covered patio. Available June 1st. Agents; see Exclusions and Private remarks.