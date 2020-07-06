2905 Tanya Court

Open House May 25th 12pm to 1pm if still available. Move In Date Availability May 26th. This beautiful home has been extensively remodeled. Shows very well. All the features you would expect including stainless steel appliances. It is absolutely Gorgeous!!! Really nice deck and covered patio. Available June 1st. Agents; see Exclusions and Private remarks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
