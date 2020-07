Amenities

Come home to your cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town house. Home offers a very low maintenance yard with large patio for entertaining. Great sized living room. Kitchen has a built in microwave over the stove. Tenant brings their frig. Tile throughout most of the house, bedrooms have carpet. In process of new inside paint. 2 car garage with opener. HEB schools.