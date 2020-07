Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this adorable, well maintained half duplex located in a cul-de-sac with a small quiet park next door! The location couldn't be better with easy access to 121,183 and Texas Health Harris Methodist nearby. The home has no carpet - tile, wood flooring, and stained concrete, as well as an updated primary bath with granite and beautiful shower, large living area, storage shed, and washer,dryer,refrigerator are all supplied!