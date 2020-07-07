2522 Durango Ridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66845d7057 ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo! This property has a direct view of pool, 2 car garage with shelving. Large window seat with bay windows, bedrooms have separate bathrooms with wood tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout. A Must See Property!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Security Deposit: $1,700.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300