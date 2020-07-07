All apartments in Bedford
2522 Durango Ridge Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 7:13 AM

2522 Durango Ridge Drive

2522 Durango Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Durango Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66845d7057 ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo! This property has a direct view of pool, 2 car garage with shelving. Large window seat with bay windows, bedrooms have separate bathrooms with wood tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout. A Must See Property!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Security Deposit: $1,700.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

