2504 Shady Ridge Dr
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:39 AM

2504 Shady Ridge Dr

2504 Shady Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Shady Ridge Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Condo in the perfect location! - Come see this beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo in Bedford! This home is freshly painted with attractive updates and decorative touches to make it feel like home. All standrd applaicnes are included with this unit, including a stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator and microwave. The living room area is spacious and has a wood burning fireplace should winter ever return to Texas. If for some reason it doesn't, then that is even more time to enjoy the community pool!!!
Down-sizing doesn't have to mean throwing all of your stuff away if you chose to rent this unit.
At 768 sq feet of total living space this home makes the most of it with an impressive amount of storage in four hall closets, built in drawers and shelves in the bedroom and a large storage location in the easily accessible attic area, which includes a bulk shelving rack and wardrobe rack for those rarely used items you just cant part with.
This home, located in a well maintained community is just minutes from the 121 and 183 interchange which means you can get anywhere in the metroplex, conveniently!
The rent includes some basic utilities like trash, sewage and water. This professionally managed property will also, work to quickly address maintenance items as they arise, provide filters for the HVAC system monthly to help improve the efficiency of the heat and AC system which allows them to run more efficiently, saving on electrical costs.

This unit wont last long!!! Call now and schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5188141)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Shady Ridge Dr have any available units?
2504 Shady Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Shady Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2504 Shady Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Shady Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Shady Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Shady Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Shady Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Shady Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2504 Shady Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Shady Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 Shady Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Shady Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Shady Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 2504 Shady Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2504 Shady Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Shady Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Shady Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
