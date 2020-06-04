2504 Shady Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Condo in the perfect location! - Come see this beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo in Bedford! This home is freshly painted with attractive updates and decorative touches to make it feel like home. All standrd applaicnes are included with this unit, including a stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator and microwave. The living room area is spacious and has a wood burning fireplace should winter ever return to Texas. If for some reason it doesn't, then that is even more time to enjoy the community pool!!!

Down-sizing doesn't have to mean throwing all of your stuff away if you chose to rent this unit.

At 768 sq feet of total living space this home makes the most of it with an impressive amount of storage in four hall closets, built in drawers and shelves in the bedroom and a large storage location in the easily accessible attic area, which includes a bulk shelving rack and wardrobe rack for those rarely used items you just cant part with.

This home, located in a well maintained community is just minutes from the 121 and 183 interchange which means you can get anywhere in the metroplex, conveniently!

The rent includes some basic utilities like trash, sewage and water. This professionally managed property will also, work to quickly address maintenance items as they arise, provide filters for the HVAC system monthly to help improve the efficiency of the heat and AC system which allows them to run more efficiently, saving on electrical costs.



This unit wont last long!!! Call now and schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5188141)