All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2501 Durango Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2501 Durango Ridge Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:52 PM

2501 Durango Ridge Drive

2501 Durango Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2501 Durango Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome for lease in highly desirable Pasquinellis Durango Ridge Townhome community! Easy access to freeways, shopping and 13 min to DFW Airport! Open concept living and kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen features custom cabinets with glass inserts and decorative lighting. All Kenmore Elite appliances included! Washer & Dryer is upstairs with all of the bedrooms. The master-bedroom is large with a sleek updated en suite! Soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and full bath with stunning glass shower. Common areas include landscaped courtyards with fountains, walking trails and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Durango Ridge Drive have any available units?
2501 Durango Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Durango Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2501 Durango Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Durango Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Durango Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Durango Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Durango Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2501 Durango Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Durango Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 Durango Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Durango Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Durango Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Durango Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2501 Durango Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Durango Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Durango Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Durango Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary