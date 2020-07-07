2501 Durango Ridge Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome for lease in highly desirable Pasquinellis Durango Ridge Townhome community! Easy access to freeways, shopping and 13 min to DFW Airport! Open concept living and kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen features custom cabinets with glass inserts and decorative lighting. All Kenmore Elite appliances included! Washer & Dryer is upstairs with all of the bedrooms. The master-bedroom is large with a sleek updated en suite! Soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and full bath with stunning glass shower. Common areas include landscaped courtyards with fountains, walking trails and community pool.