2405 Caldwell Drive

MUST SEE this beautiful home if your looking for a great home in a wonderful location and neighborhood. Fully updated kitchen with a pot filler, hand painted accent tile, concrete countertops, butcher block island, stainless farm sink, Bosch dish washer, key less front door entry, spacious utility room, gas or electric dryer hook up, and walk in pantry. Money Saving Solar panels provide electricity to the home to significantly offset energy usage. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floorplan and located in a secluded neighborhood and is great for kids. This amazing home is ready for immediate move in.