2405 Caldwell Drive

2405 Caldwell Drive
Location

2405 Caldwell Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE this beautiful home if your looking for a great home in a wonderful location and neighborhood. Fully updated kitchen with a pot filler, hand painted accent tile, concrete countertops, butcher block island, stainless farm sink, Bosch dish washer, key less front door entry, spacious utility room, gas or electric dryer hook up, and walk in pantry. Money Saving Solar panels provide electricity to the home to significantly offset energy usage. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floorplan and located in a secluded neighborhood and is great for kids. This amazing home is ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Caldwell Drive have any available units?
2405 Caldwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Caldwell Drive have?
Some of 2405 Caldwell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Caldwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Caldwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Caldwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Caldwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2405 Caldwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Caldwell Drive offers parking.
Does 2405 Caldwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Caldwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Caldwell Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Caldwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Caldwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Caldwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Caldwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Caldwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

