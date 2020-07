Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated, very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. Granite counters in kitchen and ceramic tile in wet areas. Custom blinds on front of house, 6 panel interior doors, new vinyl wood floors in living, dining, and bedrooms, most light fixtures have been updated. New refrigerator to stay at property. Don't miss out on this property!